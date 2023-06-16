The City of Manistee issued an urgent alert to residents around 2 p.m. Friday stating that there were "multiple shootings" in the city and "the suspect(s) are still at large."
Residents are being asked to stay indoors if possible as situation is ongoing.
The city described a suspect as being a tall, Black male, with a thin build and dreadlocks, last seen wearing a green hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact 911.
"Manistee City Police, Manistee County Sheriff and other law enforcement agencies are currently working an active event involving a shooting that took place," a post from the Manistee County Sheriff's Office read.
The sheriff's office stated there were multiple crime scenes in the areas of Fifth and Hancock, Eighth and Kosciusko, the 300 block of Second Street, and Ninth and Vine.
The public is asked to avoid those areas.
The sheriff's office stated that two individuals are currently being treated for injuries sustained in the incidents.
"There are no threats to the public at this time. Again, this is an active investigation and we ask the public to avoid the mentioned areas until further notice. Also, please avoid calling 911 unless you have direct information on this investigation," the post stated.