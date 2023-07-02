A 21-year-old Watervliet man and a 23-year-old Benton Harbor man were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Sherman Township, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The crash took place at approximately 2:21 p.m. at the intersection of Custer and Sugar Grove roads, Cole stated in a release on Sunday.
Preliminary reports from traffic crash investigators indicate a gray 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling eastbound on Sugar Grove Road and failed to stop at the Custer Road stop sign. At the same time, a black 2021 GMC Denali was traveling northbound on Custer Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing the GMC to overturn several times.
Cole told the Daily News both vehicles came to rest north of the intersection, in the ditch.
The 21-year-old Watervliet man was the driver of the Rogue. He was flown to a Grand Rapids hospital by AeroMed, and is listed in critical condition, according to Cole.
His passenger, the 23-year-old Benton Harbor man, was initially transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital and was then transferred to a Grand Rapids hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.
Both occupants of the GMC — the driver, a 53-year-old Macomb man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old female from Quincy — were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cole stated the crash is under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team.
Custer Fire Jaws, Fountain Area Fire and Rescue, Free Soil/Meade Fire, and Life EMS all assisted deputies at the scene.