GRANT TWP. — Two people were injured in a three-car crash on U.S. 31 north of Free Soil Road Tuesday morning.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said deputies and first responders from the Grant, Free Soil/Meade and Fountain Area fire departments for the crash. Cole said one of the drivers was pinned in their vehicle and another person was hurt.
Grant Township’s Jaws of Life were on the scene to help get the injured person pulled from his vehicle, Cole said. Life EMS sent two ambulances to the scene, and both of the individuals who were hurt were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.