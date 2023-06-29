MANISTEE — Two Manistee residents were arraigned in 85th District Court Wednesday on charges related to an investigation from a shooting incident on June 16.
According to a press release from Manistee Police Chief Joshua Glass, Garrett Teal Schrader and Deanna Lynn Spoor were arrested on Tuesday, each being charge with two counts in court: possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. Schrader and Spoor were arraigned by Judge Thomas Brunner.
As of Thursday afternoon, Glass stated both were lodged in the Manistee County Jail. Schrader’s bond was set at $50,000, 10%. Spoor’s bond was set at $25,000, 10%.
Law enforcement began investigating into the pair following the June 16 shooting incident in the 200 block of Fifth Street in the City of Manistee.
The pair were seen detained in the 900 block of Vine Street on the day of the incident.
Deonte Deshawn Duncan of Muskegon suffered injuries to his extremities that day, and he is accused by officials of shooting a Traverse City man in the abdomen the afternoon of June 16 on Fifth Street. Duncan was later arraigned also in 85th District Court on a felony count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felony firearms, a felony count of receiving and concealing a firearm and a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Glass stated on June 18 that Brunner set bond at $750,000 cash for Duncan.
Duncan received treatment at Munson Manistee Hospital before being taken to the Manistee County Jail.
The Traverse City man who was shot in abdomen was airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City that day. The Daily News attempted to reach Glass to inquire about the Traverse City man’s condition, but Glass could not be reached for comment.