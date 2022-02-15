The Mason County Sheriff's Office made two separate arrests for possession of methamphetamine last Sunday.
According to a press release from Sheriff Kim Cole, deputies arrested a 51-year-old Scottville woman for possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver following a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m., Sunday, in the 100 block of South Columbia Street in the City of Scottville.
“Deputy Ken Baum and K-9 Diego were requested at the scene of the traffic stop,” Cole stated in the release. “Diego 'alerted' to the presence of narcotics in the suspect vehicle. During a search, 124 grams of suspected methamphetamine were located in the vehicle.”
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Deputies later responded to a disturbance at 11:38 p.m., Sunday, in the 700 block of North Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township, according to the release.
A 47-year-old Ludington woman was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl along with numerous used and unused needles, according to the release.
The woman was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail.