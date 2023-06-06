The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $12.6 million to make repairs and upgrades to the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee.
The project will include replacing portions of the bridge deck, upgrading the bridge’s mechanical and electrical systems, repairing and painting the bridge’s structural steel, and improving the bridge approaches.
Work is set to start Thursday, June 15 and end sometime in late April 2024.
Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic shifts when work begins. Future traffic restrictions will include:
U.S. 31 traffic will be closed and detoured July 10 to Sept. 15, and from Jan. 2 to March 25, 2024. Northbound U.S. 31 traffic will detour on First Street, Maple Street and Memorial Drive; southbound U.S. 31 will detour on Monroe Street, Maple Street and First Street. Truck traffic will detour on M-55 and Stronach Road.
Lane closures with traffic shifts will resume from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30.
Marine traffic will be closed Dec. 1, 2023, to March 25, 2024.
This work will improve the driving surface of the bridge, improve reliability of the bridge’s operation, and extend the life of the structure.
The project will also directly and indirectly support 152 jobs, according to MDOT.