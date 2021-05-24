Cold-milling and hold-mixed asphalt resurfacing work on U.S. 31 between Koenig and Mavis roads has been rescheduled due to rain.
Construction is now scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Wednesday and continue through Thursday, weather permitting.
The existing driving lanes will be cold-milled 1.5 inches deep and resurfaced. The roadway will remain open to traffic, but traffic will be restricted to one lane using flag control. Motorists should expect delays and be prepared to stop on U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Hoague roads.