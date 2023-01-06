United Way of Mason County is accepting requests for proposals for the 2023-24 funding cycle, which is April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
Proposals are being accepted from local nonprofit organizations focusing on helping children to achieve their potential and/or working with individuals and families to be financially stable and improving health. The RFP can be accessed online at www.masoncountyuw.org or by calling the United Way of Mason County office at (231) 843-8593.
“Our Community Investment Committee that is made up of local volunteers will review each of the Request for Proposals submitted and recommend to the United Way of Mason County Board of Directors how the dollars should be awarded,” stated United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell.
Russell states that when volunteers review the proposals, they look for the quality of services delivered, achievement of identified outcomes, formation of partnerships with similar organizations and fiscal responsibility.
Last year, nine local programs were awarded funding, including the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, and COVE.
The dollars raised from the fundraising campaign are used for awarding funds.
“If you haven’t had a chance to make a donation through United Way of Mason County’s fundraising campaign, it’s not too late," Russell stated. "We know that every dollar counts right now and it’s important to remember that 98 cents of every dollar donated stays right here in our community."
For more information about submitting an RFP, making a contribution to the United Way of Mason County fundraising campaign, visit www..masoncountyuw.org or follow United Way Facebook page.