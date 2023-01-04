United Way of Mason County is closer to its 2023 campaign goal thanks to several workplace campaigns from Metalworks, West Shore Community College and West Michigan Community Mental Health.
“We are so grateful to Metalworks and other workplace campaigns. Metalworks is our highest workplace campaign for several years running thanks to payroll deductions from their employees, as well as special events that they hold to raise money," said Lynne Russell, United Way of Mason County executive director, in a press release. "On top of that, Metalworks will generously match employee donations and special events totals dollar for dollar.”
Metalworks raised a total of $37,629.38, outpacing its campaign from last year. These funds, along with other workplace campaigns and donations directly from the community, support valuable programs such as the Lakeshore Employer Resource Network and Mason County Family Link, and provide grants to local organizations that request funds such as the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat from Humanity and COVE. Organizations apply yearly for the funds and dollars are allocated based on the success of the campaign.
The Lakeshore Employer Resource Network is run in participating local companies and assists employees in removing barriers that may prevent an employee from being successful in the workplace. Mason County Family Link helps students and their families in local participating school districts to be successful in school. This program also provides behavioral health counseling at Ludington Area School District.
United Way stated that West Shore Community College raised a total of $2,649 and West Michigan Community Mental Health raised $4,774.
“We appreciate the hard work that goes into running the workplace campaigns, as well as the donations and payroll deductions from individual employees — we can’t thank everyone enough for support what we do in the community,” said Russell.
United Way stresses that any gift helps further their impact in the community, whether it is large or small, and 98% of everything given stays in Mason County.
For information on how to give to United Way of Mason County’s campaign, visit www.masoncountyuw.org/give and follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/unitedwayofmasoncountymichigan.