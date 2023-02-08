United Way of Mason County is proud to announce that Saturday, Feb. 11 will be recognized as 211 Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the impact and importance of the 211 helpline service.
United Way, along with Michigan Works! West Central, District Health Department No. 10, Mason County government, and the West Shore Education Services District offer 211 services to the residents of Mason County. 211 is a free and confidential service designed to connect people to local, state and national resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Anyone can contact 211 and receive assistance in finding food, shelter, utility assistance, transportation, and more with just one call. There are multiple ways to reach 211. Simply dial 211 or 1 (800) 887-1107 on a phone, live chat via the website www.hwmuw.org/211, or text a zip code to 898-211.
“United Way of Mason County and area partners believe that 211 is an invaluable service for not only area residents, but also for community organizations and other private and public entities," United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell said. "It provides a vital connection to essential health and human services for those who need it most. When an individual contacts an organization searching for help, the service provider can call 211 on the individual’s behalf or direct them to call 211. In addition, it can eliminate the need for organizations to develop and maintain resource directories. We hope that on 211 Day, everybody recognizes the critical importance of this service and the impact it has on improving lives and strengthening our community."
On 211 Day, United Way of Mason County and its partners highlight the critical role that 211 plays in helping community members access the resources needed. United Way invites everyone to join in celebrating the impact of the service and to help spread the word about its availability to those who may need it.
For additional information or questions, contact Russell at (231) 843-8593 or via email at lynne@masoncountyuw.org.