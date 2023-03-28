United Way of Mason County has met and exceeded its 2022-23 campaign fundraising goal of $330,000.
The funds raised will support programs that help Mason County residents such as the Lakeshore Employer Resource Network, Mason County Family Link, and 211, which are managed by United Way.
Along with those programs, United Way also utilizes the dollars raised to award funding to local organizations requesting support for programs and initiatives that focus on children and youths reaching their potential, individuals and families becoming financially stable, and people practicing healthy lifestyles.
The UWMC Community Investment Committee, made up of Mason County residents and UWMC board members, is currently meeting to review the proposals submitted and will release the 2023 grantees in May.
United Way of Mason County would like to thank the 2022-23 campaign co-chairs, Alex and Bailey Richert, for their support and dedication to the campaign, as well as the Campaign Committee of Sue Brown, Steve Brown and Derek Heimerdinger.
“We are so grateful to the Mason County community for coming together to support the valuable programs and organizations that we support and to the individuals who donated their time and talent to make this campaign a success. It truly shows that when we all come together, we can make a difference in our community,” said United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell.
The Richerts said they're thankful for the support.
"Reaching this goal would not be possible without the strong partnership with several locally owned businesses, many generous individuals, and the wonderful events that were put on to raise funds and awareness for the United Way of Mason County," they stated. "Attaining this goal means local individuals who are in need of extra support will be able to count on the programs that receive funding from this campaign."
For additional information, contact Russell at (231) 843-8593 or email lynne@masoncountyuw.org.