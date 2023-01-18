United Way of Mason County has raised 82% of its goal for the current year's campaign and needs help to reach 100%.
A press release from United Way on Wednesday stated that Great Lakes Castings and members of UAW Local 1464 recently raised more than $14,500 for the campaign. The funds will be matched by the company dollar for dollar, resulting in a total donation of over $26,000. In addition, the City of Ludington also concluded its workplace campaign, raising a total of $6,500 with over 75% of employees giving.
“We are so thankful for Great Lakes Casting and members of UAW Local 1464, as well as the City of Ludington, for having amazing workplace campaigns. We can’t thank them enough. This is a great example of how when we all come together, we can make a difference in our community,” United Way Executive Director Lynne Russell stated in the release.
The funds raised, along with other workplace campaigns and donations directly from the community, support valuable local programs such as the Lakeshore Employer Resource Network and Mason County Family Link, which is managed by United Way. Along with those programs, United Way also provides grants to local organizations that request funds such as Staircase Youth Services, Lakeshore Food Club and COVE.
The release stated that United Way of Mason County would also like to acknowledge Lenz-Balder Insurance, Ludington Area School District, Mason County Central School District, the Brill Company Inc., and Quick-Way for successful Workplace Campaigns as well.
According to Russell, 98% of every dollar given stays in Mason County to help local residents. There is an option to be billed later in the year for those who are unable to donate now.
Requests for proposal recently opened for the 2023-24 grant year and organizations are invited to apply. Dollars are allocated based on the success of the campaign, through recommendation of the United Way of Mason County Community Investment Committee.
For information on how to give to the 2022-23 campaign, or to learn about RFPs for the 2023-34 campaign, visit www.masoncountyuw.org/give and follow the United Way of Mason County Facebook page.