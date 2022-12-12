United Way of Mason County is 50% of the way to meeting its 2023 campaign goal. The organization is asking for help from community to raise the rest of the funds.
In a press release on Tuesday, United Way stated it’s seen a decrease in donations given and an increase in the number of people needing assistance. Offered grants that help with specific assistance, such as utilities, mortgage/rent payments, and gas cards are lower across the board as well.
“We have seen increased numbers of families and individuals reaching out for help through our programs,” said Executive Director Lynne Russell. “We anticipate that this trend will continue into the next year with threats of a recession, and with lower funding from grants, we need help from the public.”
United Way of Mason County manages two community programs — the Lakeshore Employer Resource Network and Mason County Family Link — along with providing grants to local organizations that request funds such as the Lakeshore Food Club, Habitat from Humanity and COVE. Organizations apply yearly for the funds and dollars are allocated based on the success of the campaign.
“We have many people counting on us for funding support throughout Mason County,” Russell stated. “In order to successfully support these valuable programs and organizations, we need to meet our campaign goal.”
The Lakeshore Employer Resource Network assists employees in removing barriers that may prevent an employee from being successful in the workplace. Mason County Family Link helps students and their families in local participating school districts to be successful in school. This program also provides behavioral health counseling at Ludington Area School District.
United Way stresses that any gift helps further the impact in the community, whether it is large or small, and 98% of everything given stays right here in Mason County.
For information on how to give to United Way of Mason County’s 2022/2023 campaign, visit www.masoncountyuw.org/give and follow the United Way of Mason County Facebook page.