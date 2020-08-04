The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's office for the Aug. 4 election in contested races with 6 of 25 precincts reporting:

Democrat U.S. House 1st District

Dana Ferguson 63

Linda O'Dell 30

Democrat State House 101st District

Beth McGill-Rizer 281

Cary Urka 109

Republican State House 101st District

Carolyn Cater 130

Jack O'Malley 848

Republican Mason County Prosecuting Attorney

Chad DeRouin 405

Lauren Kreinbrink 549

Republican Mason County Surveyor

James T. Nordlund 574

John "Jack" Schulke 351

Republican County Commission 2nd District

Gary Castonia 94

Jason Kirkpatrick 51

Republican Eden Township Clerk

Duane Stickney 67

Julie Van Dyke 81

Republican Branch Township Trustee (top 2 move on)

Shirley Brayton 98

Joseph Fiers 149

Nannette Fiers 96

Republican Eden Township Trustee (top 2 move on)

Michelle Beenen 63

Melissa R. Reister 43

Joseph Stickney 102

Mason Oceana 911

Yes 1,008

No 264

Ludington Mass Transit Authority

Yes 211

No 55