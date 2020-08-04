The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's office for the Aug. 4 election in contested races with 6 of 25 precincts reporting:
Democrat U.S. House 1st District
Dana Ferguson 63
Linda O'Dell 30
Democrat State House 101st District
Beth McGill-Rizer 281
Cary Urka 109
Republican State House 101st District
Carolyn Cater 130
Jack O'Malley 848
Republican Mason County Prosecuting Attorney
Chad DeRouin 405
Lauren Kreinbrink 549
Republican Mason County Surveyor
James T. Nordlund 574
John "Jack" Schulke 351
Republican County Commission 2nd District
Gary Castonia 94
Jason Kirkpatrick 51
Republican Eden Township Clerk
Duane Stickney 67
Julie Van Dyke 81
Republican Branch Township Trustee (top 2 move on)
Shirley Brayton 98
Joseph Fiers 149
Nannette Fiers 96
Republican Eden Township Trustee (top 2 move on)
Michelle Beenen 63
Melissa R. Reister 43
Joseph Stickney 102
Mason Oceana 911
Yes 1,008
No 264
Ludington Mass Transit Authority
Yes 211
No 55