The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's office for contested races in the Nov. 3 general election, with 17 of 25 precincts reporting:
U.S. President/Vice President
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, Democrat - 3,937
Donald Trump/Mike Pence, Republican - 5,537
U.S. Senate
Gary Peters, Democrat - 3,833
John James, Republican - 5,569
U.S. House 1st District
Dana Ferguson, Democrat - 639
Jack Bergman, Republican - 1,444
U.S. House 2nd District
Bryan Berghoef, Democrat - 2,764
Bill Huizenga, Republican - 4,405
Michigan House 101st District
Beth McGill-Rizer, Democrat - 3,463
Jack O'Malley, Republican - 6,055
79th District Court Judge
Glenn Jackson III - 3,258
John Middlebrook - 4,304
County Commission 1st District
Nick Krieger, Democrat - 1,193
Susan Boes, Republican - 1,179
County Commission 7th District
Ed Miller, Democrat - 536
Ron Bacon, Republican - 969
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education
Bret Autrey - 2,789
Steve Carlson - 2,295
Mike Nagle - 2,524
Jason Wolven - 1,654
City of Ludington 1st Ward
Jeff Beilfuss - 297
Ted May - 331
City of Ludington 5th Ward
Wally Cain - 267
Angela Serna - 266
State Proposal 1
Yes - 7,765
No - 1,246
State Proposal 2
Yes - 8,010
No - 1,084