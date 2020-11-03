The following are unofficial results as posted by the Mason County Clerk's office for contested races in the Nov. 3 general election, with 17 of 25 precincts reporting:

U.S. President/Vice President

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris, Democrat - 3,937

Donald Trump/Mike Pence, Republican - 5,537

U.S. Senate

Gary Peters, Democrat - 3,833

John James, Republican - 5,569

U.S. House 1st District

Dana Ferguson, Democrat - 639

Jack Bergman, Republican - 1,444

U.S. House 2nd District

Bryan Berghoef, Democrat - 2,764

Bill Huizenga, Republican - 4,405

Michigan House 101st District

Beth McGill-Rizer, Democrat - 3,463

Jack O'Malley, Republican - 6,055

79th District Court Judge

Glenn Jackson III - 3,258

John Middlebrook - 4,304

County Commission 1st District

Nick Krieger, Democrat - 1,193

Susan Boes, Republican - 1,179

County Commission 7th District

Ed Miller, Democrat - 536

Ron Bacon, Republican - 969

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education

Bret Autrey - 2,789

Steve Carlson - 2,295

Mike Nagle - 2,524

Jason Wolven - 1,654

City of Ludington 1st Ward

Jeff Beilfuss - 297

Ted May - 331

City of Ludington 5th Ward

Wally Cain - 267

Angela Serna - 266

State Proposal 1

Yes - 7,765

No - 1,246

State Proposal 2

Yes - 8,010

No - 1,084