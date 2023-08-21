MILWAUKEE — The ship that was anchored off the shore of Manistee earlier this month spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel, according to a press release Monday by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The moto vessel Manitowoc, a 612-foot bulk carrier, departed Manistee that day, and after it cleared the breakwater of Manistee, it learned of a leak of diesel fuel from its fuel cells into Lake Michigan. It stayed there until a temporary patch for a 1-inch hole was put into place, and it was later taken to Muskegon for permanent repairs.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation, the release stated.
According to a release Monday, the crew of the ship “conducted and recorded initial tank soundings.” After some temporary repairs, the crew took soundings, and a comparison of the two showed approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released into Lake Michigan out of a tank that may hold 45,000 gallons.
The Coast Guard and its partners in state, local and tribal government did not report any impact on the shoreline or on marine wildlife.
“Diesel fuel spreads across the top of the water and weathers from sun, wind and wave action,” the release stated. “All diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated without sinking into the water column.”
Monday morning, the ship was in Benton Harbor after being in Charlevoix