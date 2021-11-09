The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced the state’s recipients of the USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program in press releases from both U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In all, more than $4.5 million was secured in block grants for Michigan producers. The federal Farm Bill brought in nearly $2 million while the Consolidated Appropriations Act brought in more than $2.5 million. Part of those grants may be realized locally through the crops grown here.

“Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables and is second in diversity of our crops only to California. Our fruits, vegetables and nursery crops are not only a source of great pride – they are critical to our state’s economy,” stated Stabenow, D-Michigan, in a press release. “This new support is a big win for Michigan agriculture. It will help our farmers keep their competitive edge and continue to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to American families.”

“I appreciate USDA’s commitment to investing in Michigan’s robust food and agriculture sector,” stated Whitmer in a press release. “These grants are a win-win for our farmers, producers, distributors and consumers as we look to increase access to Pure Michigan food and agriculture. I appreciate the USDA and Senator Stabenow’s leadership to secure this critical funding in support of Michigan’s vibrant specialty crop industry.”

Block grants were awarded to producers of asparagus, blueberry, cherry and other crops.

Hart-based West Central Horticultural Research received $95,685 for its project titled, “Finding solutions to cherry orchard replant disorder using chemical and organic amendments.”

The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board received two grants. One was in the amount of $86,950 for its project titled, “Increasing the productivity of Michigan asparagus through sustainable disease management tactics.” The other grant, titled, “Taking asparagus disease management into the future with real-time, in-field sensor data,” received $99,800.

“Michigan asparagus growers were reminded again this year of the positive impact the Farm Bill’s Specialty Crop Block Grants can have on their bottom line. Outcomes from these research grants will expand the management practice toolbox enabling yield increases, lengthening asparagus stand longevity and supporting data driven decisions,” stated Jamie Clover Adams, executive director of Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board, in a press release.

The Michigan Cherry Committee received $89,000 for its project titled, “Branding Montmorency tart cherries with a geographical indication: Legal and consumer research and development.”

“This will provide the cherry industry a registered GI branding logo that can be used to identify and market Michigan Montmorency tart cherries both domestically and abroad. These funds leveraged with grower assessments provide an opportunity to expand our mission to showcase, validate and market Michigan Montmorency tart cherries on a global platform,” stated Julie Gordon, executive director of the Michigan Cherry Committee, in a press release. “This partnership opportunity with the USDA and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is a tremendous asset for cherry growers.”

A project by the The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission titled, “Characterizing apple storage practices and potential risk of listeria contamination,” received $99,984.

A grant for $99,793 was awarded to the Michigan Blueberry Growers Association for its project, “Researching efficacy in growing blueberries in in-ground containers through on-farm trials.”