The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Postal Service have partnered to deliver free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Every home address is eligible to order four free, at-home COVID-19 tests. DHHS orders should ship 7-12 days after ordering, beginning in late January. Ordering can be done online at https://www.covidtests.gov.
District Health Department No. 10 is encouraging people to take advantage of the kits.
“As the need for COVID-19 testing has increased, so has the need for testing supplies,” stated DHD10 Health Officer Kevin Hughes. “This offering of free at-home test kits will make a big difference, especially to our rural communities who may not have access to our testing clinics or supplies.”
DHD10 does not offer COVID-19 testing or carry testing supplies at their offices. However, most area pharmacies perform COVID-19 testing and sell at-home testing kits.
Learn about additional resources, insurance reimbursement for at-home kits and the CDC’s quarantine and isolations guidelines from the link above. DHD10 asks that positive at-home tests be reported at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6055601/3a61f0729898.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.dhd10.org/coronavirus.