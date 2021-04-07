Many slots remain open for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to take place on Thursday in Shelby. If more people do not register for the clinic, as many as 100 doses could go to waste.
The clinic is hosted by Northwest Michigan Health Services Inc. (NMHSI), and the plan is to administer 200 first doses of the Moderna vaccine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shelby Optimist Club, 788 Industrial Park Drive.
Mike Kent of NMHSI said any unclaimed doses will expire on Saturday.
Tammy Sorensen is the director of community health for NMHSI. She said Thursday’s clinic is the last of five made possible through a state program created to help improve vaccine access for vulnerable populations, including people in rural areas.
“The state said, we want you to get to the most rural areas where patients might have more of a barrier to transpiration,” Sorensen said. “We went to those specific areas that are farther out, so people in those rural areas have access.”
The program included 1,000 total doses, with enough for 200 patients per clinic. Those who receive their first dose on Thursday will return to the Shelby Optimist Club on May 6 to receive their second doses, after those arrive.
“We want to fill (the open clinic slots) because we want to prevent waste… and get these vaccines out of the fridge and into people’s arms,” Sorensen said. “We’re trying to be good stewards of the vaccine.”
Because NMHSI is using the Moderna vaccine, only patients 18 and older can receive it. There are no other stipulations or requirements, aside from registration.
Visit https://nmhsi.intakeq.com/booking to register for Thursday’s clinic.