A COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic, originally scheduled for Feb. 17 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, District Health Department No. 10 announced Tuesday.
To schedule a time to receive a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster at any DHD10 location, visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Organizations interested in hosting vaccination clinics should visit https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
Send general questions to info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Email covid@dhd10.org or call (231) 305-8675 with COVID-19-related questions.