Michigan Community Action, the statewide association of Michigan’s 28 community action agencies, named state Sen. Curt VanderWall of the 35th District the 2021 Legislator of the Year.
The honor was presented virtually during the association’s annual awards ceremony on May 19.
VanderWall has championed a number of legislative issues that are important to the association’s mission, including recognizing adverse childhood experience as a critical health issue, as well as his leadership on telehealth and remote pharmacy legislation, Chong-Anna Canfora, executive director of Michigan Community Action, stated in a press release.
“I am honored to accept this award from such an outstanding association and have been really pleased to be an active partner with the many fine leaders throughout the statewide community action network who work to improve the lives of others,” VanderWall said.
FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks nominated VanderWall for the award.
“Sen. VanderWall is a compassionate, hard-working legislator that holds in high regard the work of his local community action agency, FiveCAP Inc., which serves the residents of Lake, Mason, Manistee and Newaygo counties,” Trucks stated.
Canfora added, “Sen. VanderWall has become a valuable friend to our network and we welcome his support and are pleased to honor him with our Legislator of the Year award for 2021.”
For more information about Michigan Community Action, visit www.mcaaa.org.