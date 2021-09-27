Kerry VanHouten will be taking on the Executive Director position at Staircase Youth Services, beginning Oct. 1, it announced Monday morning.
VanHouten replaces Executive Director Cindy Arneson, who is retiring Sept. 30. VanHouten has nine years of experience with Staircase Youth Services as the Mason and Lake County homeless youth outreach specialist.
“I have no doubt that Kerry will be very successful as the executive director of Staircase Youth Services. She has extensive knowledge of the population that we serve, as well as the resources available to them. She cares deeply about our at-risk and homeless youth and will work tirelessly for them,” Arneson stated in a press release.
Staircase Youth Services works with the at-risk and homeless youth in six counties: Mason, Lake, Oceana, Manistee and Missaukee.
“I have big shoes to fill with Cynthia Arneson retiring. I have worked with her for nine years, and she has done an excellent job in preparing me for this position. She has certainly been an inspiration to me throughout the years. I could not have asked for a better mentor. I’m extremely excited for this new journey within Staircase Youth Services and look forward to making a positive difference in the lives of the youth we work with through continued partnerships within the community,” VanHouten stated in the release.
VanHouten has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Ferris State University.
Staircase Youth Services was established in 1979 and is an outreach program that provides services to at-risk, runaway and homeless youth in Lake, Manistee, Mason, Missaukee, Oceana and Wexford counties. Staircase is a free and voluntary program that assists with positive youth development, strengthens families and provides safe housing options. Reach out with any questions regarding any of Staircase Youth Service programs offered at 231-843-3200.