West Shore Community College’s Performing Arts Series and the City of Scottville will present the Verve Pipe on Friday, Sept. 16.

This is a free event open to all ages starting at 8 p.m. as part of Scottville’s Fall Celebration on Main Street.

The multi-platinum alternative rock band the Verve Pipe are recognized worldwide for their radio hits "Photograph," "Hero," "Happiness Is," "Never Let You Down" and the single "The Freshmen."

“WSCC is excited to bring the Verve Pipe to downtown Scottville. The City of Scottville, along with members of the Scottville Fall Celebration, have been helpful in organizing this event,” said Ted Malt, director of the Performing Arts Series and professor of music studies.

“Our goal for kicking off the 2022/23 WSCC Performing Arts Series with a free concert is to thank our surrounding communities for their continuous support of the college. As people view our new branding, they will see 'community' plus 'college.' We believe that this event truly represents what it means to be a part of the community.”

The stage will be under a large tent on Main Street north of the railroad tracks. The tent will be open to free admission starting at 6 p.m.

“Ted Malt and West Shore Community College have given Scottville and the surrounding communities the opportunity to showcase many local and national artists on a large scale,” said Lou Musa, guitarist for the Verve Pipe, resident of West Michigan and former guitar instructor for the college.

“The professional direction and insight, with the latest cutting-edge technology and resources, has established WSCC as an education and creative arts power house and has put this area on the same level as large metropolitan areas across the country. It is a continued pleasure to work with Ted and WSCC.”

Nancy Sanford, chair of the events and promotions committee on the DDA, along with Joe Knowles of the DDA, said it all fell into place during discussions on how to continue to elevate the Fall Celebration and bring quality events to downtown.

“This event is good for the city and for local businesses,” stated Sanford. “We believe in Scottville and there are good things happening here. Come check it out.”

On Saturday, there are several family-friendly events, including a tractor pull, corn hole tournament, wine tasting and more. For the full schedule, visit cityofscottville.org.

For more information on all of the performances and to purchase tickets, visit the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.

Customers can also call (231) 843-5506, or stop by the box office located in Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Mastercard, and Discover credit cards are accepted.