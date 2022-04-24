To improve the experience for visitors to the Ludington State Park, staff recently installed a SeeCoast EnChroma enabled viewer on the Skyline Trail. While the viewer can be used free of charge by everyone, the EnChroma lenses allow most people with color-blindness to see colors when viewing the terrain.
The viewer was funded by Friends of Ludington State Park with funding also provided by a grant from the Lions Club Fund at the Community Foundation for Mason County. This is the first SeeCoast Enchroma enabled viewer to be installed in Michigan.
“With 1 in 12 men and 1 in 200 women suffering from color blindness, the viewer is another step in making the park more accessible to all,” said Patrick O’Hare, President, Friends of Ludington State Park.
To learn more about upcoming improvements at Ludington State Park, the Friends are holding an online session at 7 p.m., Tuesday. All are invited to participate as Jim Gallie, LSP Park Manager, provides a State of the State Park update. To register for the free event visit www.FriendsofLudingtonStatePark.org.