LANSING — The Marijuana Regulatory Agency of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued a health and safety advisory bulletin due to a voluntary marijuana product recall, which includes products sold in Manistee.

Several batches of marijuana were run through the mechanical trimmer of Michigan Medical Marijuana, LLC (AU-G-B-000128) DBA Glo prior to retesting for microbial failures. The mechanical trimmer was contaminated with banned chemical residues Bifenthrin and Chlorfenapyr. The following batches were found to contain the chemical residues:

• 1A405030001524C000000059

• 1A405030001524C000000058

• 1A405030001524C000000026

• 1A405030001524C000000040

• 1A405030001524C000000039

• 1A405030001524C000000038

• 1A405030001524C000000037

• 1A405030001524C000000036

The following packages of bud, pre-packaged buds and pre-rolls were all produced from batches of flower containing the banned chemical residues. All recalled products will have a label that indicates the license number of the marijuana business that sold the marijuana product as well as tag number assigned to the product in the statewide monitoring system.

Recalled products are listed below with the location and dates of sale. All of the recalled products in Manistee were at Authentic 231. Authentic 231 is located at 74 Arthur St. in Manistee and has a license number of AU-R-000333.

The items contaminated are and when they were sold were:

• Package # 1A405030001737D000000933; Pina Grande – 3.5g; Sold between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31

• Package # 1A405030001737D000000934; Pina Grande – 1g; Sold between Aug. 26 and Aug. 31

• Package # 1A405030001737D000000951; Forbidden Fruit – 3.5g; Sold between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1

• Package # 1A405030001737D000000952; Forbidden Fruit – 1g; Sold between Aug. 26 and Aug. 31