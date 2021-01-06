Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital officials announced Jeremy Vronko as its new chief operating officer effective Jan. 24.

Vronko will oversee operations at Ludington Hospital, according to a press release from Spectrum Health. In his new role, Vronko has oversight of all Ludington outpatient clinical operations including laboratory, medical imaging, rehabilitation services, cancer center and emergency services, as well as facilities operations.

“I’m very honored to be named as chief operating officer to serve the Mason, Oceana and surrounding county communities as part of Spectrum Health,” stated Vronko in a press release. "I’m also excited to expand my career at Ludington Hospital, a facility at which I’ve felt privileged to serve since I came here in 2014.

"I’m eager to work with our team and to help ensure we are all performing and growing and expanding our services to provide the community the very best health care possible for all residents and the many thousands of visitors and seasonal workers that come to our area each summer.”

“Jeremy is a great choice for our COO,” stated Drew Dostal, president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and northwest market leader for Spectrum Health, in the release. “He has a track record of success in multiple projects he has led, not only in Ludington but across Spectrum Health in the information services arena.

"He has a lifetime learner philosophy, which is so important in the ever-changing field of health care. As an internal candidate, he knows all areas of the Ludington hospital and has experience in operational leadership here. Jeremy has been a great people leader as well, working together to tackle big projects and always with the goal of serving patients better and making our community better. He’s a great fit for this role.”

Vronko holds a master’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree in information systems from Davenport University in Grand Rapids. He earned information technology asset manager certification (CITAM) in 2014 through the International Association of IT Asset Managers.

According to the release, Vronko has been a key leader in many important achievements at Ludington Hospital and throughout Spectrum Health, launching a first-of-its-kind Spectrum Health hardware depot to support rapid remote work deployments and minimize traffic to hospitals during the COVID-19 response. He worked as the information services executive liaison in the COVID-19 system command center, providing guidance for decision making and supporting the development of many rapid-technology solutions such as virtual visits for patients and COVID-19 screening locations.

Vronko has been information services manager at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital since 2014, and in that role at Gerber Memorial hospital in Fremont since 2018.

In 2019, Vronko served for eight months as interim corporate information services director, leading site management and application support where he helped deploy rapid information technology solutions enabling Spectrum Health’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Prior to serving as manager of information services at Ludington Hospital, Vronko held increasingly responsible positions within the information services department. He came to Spectrum Health in 2009 from GE Aviation where he was a systems engineer and project administrator.

Vronko and his wife, Brenda, have three sons and one daughter. They live in Ludington on Hamlin Lake and enjoy boating and spending time together as a family.