FiveCap's annual Walk for Warmth events have been canceled due to COVID-19, the organization stated Thursday.
However, donations are still being sought to help low-income families and seniors who struggle with higher utility costs during the winter months.
The Walk for Warmth events are held annually in February to raise awareness and help ensure that funding is always available to keep the heat on for local residents who fall through the cracks or when state and federal funds are exhausted or delayed.
The Walk for Warmth fundraiser events are 2-mile walks in the four-county service area of Mason, Lake, Manistee, and Newaygo counties.
Though this year's events have been canceled, donations are still accepted and appreciated year-round.
To make a donation, send a check with a Charitable Contribution Form, available at www.fivecap.org/charitable-giving.html, to FiveCAP Inc., P.O. Box 37, Scottville, MI 49454.
For more information, call your FiveCAP County Office or (231) 757-3785.