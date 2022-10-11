Ludington Area Schools announced that the planned Walk to School Day, originally scheduled for Wednesday morning at O.J. DeJonge Middle School, has been canceled due to forecasted high winds and heavy rainfall.
Walk to School Day canceled at O.J. DeJonge Middle School
