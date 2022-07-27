A 44-year-old Walkerville man has died as a result of injuries suffered during a vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
The victim has been identified as Elmond Edward Hamilton III, of Walkerville, Sheriff Kim Cole stated in a press release.
According to the release, emergency crews were dispatched at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday to a vehicle/pedestrian crash on South Scottville Road near Sippy Road, in Mason County’s Eden Township.
Cole stated that upon arrival, deputies found a male subject with life-threatening injuries lying in the road being attended to by a nurse who happened upon the crash. Sheriff's office deputies and first responders with Riverton and Custer fire departments assisted in providing treatment until Life EMS arrived.
Treatment included the application of a tourniquet to a serious leg injury. Despite these measures, the victim was pronounced dead at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The crash occurred after the victim had struck a deer while driving northbound on Scottville Road. His vehicle was disabled in the roadway with one high beam headlight on and the airbags deployed. The victim was standing outside his vehicle when a southbound vehicle unknowingly approached the crash scene and struck the man standing alongside his vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle is a 28-year-old Ludington man, who was uninjured.
The Custer and Riverton fire departments, Life EMS and the Mason County Victim Services all assisted sheriff's office deputies and the case remains under investigation by the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.
At this time, neither speed nor alcohol appears to be factors in the crash.