The Scottville Area Senior Center will launch a new walking club Monday morning.
Walkers will step out from the center each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m.
A variety of walking routes are mapped out around Scottville, from quarter-mile to 3 miles. Included is a 1.2 mile round-trip walk from the senior center to Riverside Park and back.
The group will be led by Ada Weier-Amor, the center’s activities coordinator, and an enthusiastic walker/hiker who frequently hikes in the state park and elsewhere.
Walkers who are interested will be invited to join her on walks outside of Scottville.
“The walks will be matched to the interests of the participants, and we’ll make it easy for people to go shorter or longer distances,” Weier-Amor said.
She added walks are planned to go regardless of weather, and coffee or tea, donated to the center by Mason County Central third-graders, is always available.
For more information, call the center at (231) 757-4705.