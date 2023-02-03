Motorists are being asked to avoid the area near Lavinia and Ressiguie streets in Ludington due to a water main break on Friday morning.
Ludington Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney stated drivers should steer clear of the area as workers address the issue.
"There is a significant void under the asphalt which will be reconstructed after repairs are made," Stickney stated in a message to the Daily News. "We are asking that drivers avoid the area till we can get it back together."
Stickney said he became aware of the issue before dawn.
"I received first page at 6:03 this morning. As I understand it the police discovered it," Stickney said, adding that DPW workers will "hopefully have it back together in a few hours."
Stickney said he doesn't believe the cold weather had much to do with the water main breaking.
"It was a shear break," he said. "Doubt it was the weather. Not really much frost in the ground."