Steve Begnoche photos
Folk musician Rupert Wates opened the 2022 summer entertainment programs Wednesday night at Ludington State Park. Drawing from traditional English folk music, the New York City-based, London-born singer-songwriter told how he thinks folk music exemplifies the concept of the people, by the people for the people. His latest CD, “For The People,” reached No. 6 on the folk music charts this year, he said, noting the Ludington appearance also opens his tour of the Upper Midwest. A fine finger-picking guitarist, he also performed a J.S. Bach cantata and a Leo Kotke song. This Saturday, the folk duo Sherri and Wyatt Knapp perform at the amphitheater at 7 p.m. The Nature Discovery Center of Holland presents its popular live birds of prey program.