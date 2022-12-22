The following events are canceled for Thursday through Saturday:

  • The Mason County Central girls basketball team's game at Ferris State University against Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
  • The American Legion Post No. 76 Pizza Night on Friday was canceled.
  • Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be closed Friday.
  • The luminaries in Ludington will not be lit on Saturday night because of the storm.

If you or your organization had a scheduled event and are canceling or postponing it because of the weather, please let us know at editor@ludingtondailynews.com so we may add it to the list.

