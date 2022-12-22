The following events are or were canceled for Thursday through Saturday:

  • The Mason County Central girls basketball team’s game at Ferris State University against Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills scheduled for Thursday was canceled.
  • The American Legion Post No. 76 Pizza Night on Friday was canceled.
  • Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be closed Friday.
  • Sandcastles Children’s Museum will be closed Friday and Saturday, reopening Tuesday.
  • The Lakeshore Food Club will be closed Friday through Monday.
  • All Family Health Care locations will be closed Friday.
  • West Shore Community College will be closed Friday.
  • Setting out luminaries on Christmas Eve has been canceled in Ludington.
  • Republic Services will not be picking up garbage Friday or Saturday. Garbage will be delayed one day next week and those missed this week will be allowed a double pick up next week.

