Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Increasing winds and snowfall throughout the day. Blizzard conditions may develop. High 14F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.