The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and Mary Case are hosting Thursday pottery workshops for both adults and kids. Workshops begin today and continue through Nov. 18.
Adult pottery sessions will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 in the LACA pottery studio, allowing students to design, create and glaze their projects.
During each session, Case will lead students through the creative process as they choose from 20 clay project options including slab mugs, slab vases, clay boxes, clay goblets, clay trays, clay steins, multiple mini trays, sushi trays, coffee mugs, flower sconces, bird baths, trays with handles, clay tumblers, coil pots, coasters, bird feeders, bird houses, berry bowls, garden wall art or garden table tops.
No experience is required. Assistance will be provided. All materials are included.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions the class is limited to eight people. Face masks are appreciated but not required. The cost is $28 per session for LACA members and $33 for non-members. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
LACA’s after-school Kids Multi-Media Art Workshop is designed for children ages 5 to 15 to create a variety of clay and painting projects, even learning to use the potter’s wheel.
During the workshop Case will guide kids through the process of creating unique projects while building skills and confidence in the students. Curriculum is designed to offer projects that allow some open-ended results so that kids can have personal choices in their art experience.
Workshops take place Thursdays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the LACA pottery studio. The cost is $18 per session for LACA members and $23 for non-members. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.