MANISTEE — The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in Manistee Township.
According to a press release from Manistee County Undersheriff Jason Torrey stated in the release that according to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old Wellston man was traveling westbound on Caberfae Highway when it left the road struck a side trail embankment.
“The vehicle vaulted into the air and landed in the marsh,” Torrey stated. “The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was transported to Manistee Munson Medical Center for treatment of apparent minor injuries.
“Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this investigation.”
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Police, Manistee Township Fire Department/EMS, Manistee City Fire/EMS, Mobile Medical Response and Manistee Central Dispatch.
The incident was under investigation Wednesday evening.