West Shore Bank has announced the lineup for its annual Rhythm & Dunes community concert series taking place Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, Aug. 5.

The headliners are Rock the ’90s USA, a ’90s rock tribute band on July 29, and Boy Band Review on Aug. 5.

Rock the ’90s brings the ’90s rock genre back to life with an authentic concert experience, while Boy Band Review features some of the best boy band tributes in the country, according to a press release from the bank.

Both free concerts are set to take place at 6 p.m. at Waterfront Park in downtown Ludington.

Rock the ’90s USA brings a high-energy show that travels the road of ’90s rock on all levels. The band takes audiences back to the glory days of guitar-driven rock with an eclectic mix of all the best in ’90s alternative radio rock, the release stated. Learn more about the band at www.rockthe90s.com/the-band.

Boy Band Review is a full band with choreography and harmonies. The Boy Band Review experience captures the hearts of fans with shows that transport audiences back in time to their favorite jams. Learn more about the group at www.boybandreview.com.

The concert series is entirely planned, organized and underwritten by West Shore Bank and its employees.

The Rhythm & Dunes concerts offer an opportunity for local families to enjoy free music and local food vendors while helping raise funds for the local high school music programs.

For Rhythm & Dunes updates, visit https://bit.ly/RhythmAndDunes.