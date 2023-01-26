West Shore Bank is celebrating its quasquicentennial anniversary on June 30, marking 125 years of business and service in the community.

Celebrations are being planned and will be announced as the year progresses. The bank’s anniversary logo will be used during the year to commemorate the 125-year anniversary.

“Since 1898 West Shore Bank has helped families and businesses in our local communities in countless ways,” West Shore Bank President and CEO Raymond Biggs stated in a press release. “While the bank has changed over the years through growth, bank acquisitions, a name change, and rebranding our commitment to you hasn’t. We remain vigilant in maintaining our independence and believe building stronger communities where we live and work is core to who we are and our customer’s success.”

West Shore Bank started in a one-story brick building in Scottville, Michigan. Formerly known as State Savings Bank of Scottville, it was founded on June 30,1898 by banker Curtis W. McPhail, grandfather of baseball legend Larry MacPhail.

It was the founder’s determination and integrity that built the foundation for West Shore Bank to begin its journey.

In the bank’s 125-year history it's seen growth and change, including surviving the banking crisis of the early 1930s to shifting its products and services to reach a growing digitally dependent audience in recent years.

West Shore Bank has remained locally owned and managed throughout its history.

Today, West Shore Bank employs more than 120 people, with nine full-service banking offices in Mason, Oceana, Manistee, Benzie and Grand Traverse counties.

The bank has been recognized by the Institute for Extraordinary Banking as one of the top extraordinary banks in the U.S. for financial literacy education. It amassed many community awards and accolades, and has been featured in Forbes and Fortune and MyNorth Media.