West Shore Bank announced earlier this week that for the 11th year, proceeds from its Rhythm & Dunes summer concert series will be donated to benefit local high school music programs.
The donations are distributed between three Mason County school districts — Ludington Area School, Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. This year’s donations totaled $16,000 and were collected during the two concerts, online, and from food vendor fees and merchandise sales, according to a press release from West Shore Bank. Over the course of 11 years of Rhythm & Dunes concerts, the Bank has raised $116,750, which has made a real impact on local school music programs.
"It is because of the support from West Shore Bank Rhythm and Dunes fundraiser concert series that we can confidently say that any student with a desire and passion to play music will be able to. No student has ever had to miss out due to financial hardships," stated Keith Kuczynski, band director at Ludington High School.
The bank would like to thank all the donors, its staff, and the community for their support of the Rhythm & Dunes concert series. Also, a special thanks to the Mason County Sheriff Reserves, Ludington Department of Public Works, City of Ludington, Ludington Police Department, Fire Department, Bish’s RV of Ludington, Chamber Alliance of Mason County, the Ludington Municipal Marina and all who live around the Waterfront Park for their support.