VICTORY TWP. — The stage adaptation of the 1985 cult film “Clue” is coming to West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21-23 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Based on the Paramount film and the Hasbro board game, the show is described as a “murder-mystery comedy thriller” that follows six guests at a mysterious dinner party, where they find themselves implicated as murder suspects when their host turns up dead.
Wadsworth, the butler, leads Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard and other guests to try to find the killer as the body count builds. Following in the footsteps of the film, the project bills itself as a “comedy whodunit.”
“This truly is a performance that keeps you guessing and laughing until the end,” said Michelle Kiessel, director of theater. “It is an engaging show, and we are so excited to bring it to our community.”
Customers can purchase reserved seating tickets online at westshore.edu/performingarts or call (231) 843-5507. One can also stop by the box office located in the bookstore at the Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, MasterCard and Discover credit cards are accepted.