VICTORY TWP. – High school students, transfer students and the community are invited to attend West Shore Community College’s “College Night” event from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the Recreation Center Gymnasium.
During this event, attendees will have an opportunity to speak with over 30 Michigan colleges and university representatives to gather information on their institute and learn about their academic program of interest.
Colleges in attendance will include Michigan State University, Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Oakland University. Representatives from the military and West Shore Community College Financial Aid Office will be present.
Currently enrolled West Shore students will have an opportunity to speak with the Michigan colleges and universities representatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Preregistration is encouraged and can be completed by following this link https://forms.gle/ekSYEdavu7SgCgLG6.
For more information about this event, contact the Admissions Office at (231) 843-5503 or admissions@westshore.edu.