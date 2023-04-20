VICTORY TWP. — The Foundation of West Shore Community College will be hosting its first Corporate Challenge beginning June 10 and concluding Aug. 6.
A series of nine events spread out over the course of eight weeks, the challenge was created to engage on a number of levels, including increasing employee health and wellness, team bonding, building employee pride, and developing relationships within the community.
Any business can participate with a team of five to 10 people. All funds raised will go back to the community in the form of scholarships for current and future students of WSCC. Along with the focused events, companies will have the opportunity to earn points by being active on social media utilizing #WSCC^4.
“The Foundation is searching for a signature fundraising event,” stated Crystal Young, executive director of college relations. “The idea of a corporate challenge was welcomed by our administration and board, as it is not something that is already being done within our communities. We look forward to having playful and engaging competition between businesses, industries and municipalities this summer.”
To view the events, handbook of rules, and to register, visit www.westshore.edu/corporate-challenge. For additional information, contact Cara Mitchell at (231) 843-5825 or cemitchell@westshore.edu.