Leah Howell, a Mason County Eastern junior and a student at the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education Center, has won a billboard designing competition for National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Howell was one of nearly 50 high-school students to enter the contest, which was the result of the a collaboration between the Transportation Improvement Association (TIA), State Farm, Michigan State Police, county and local law enforcement.

Through a $20,000 grant provided by State Farm, TIA challenged Michigan high-schoolers to design a distracted driving awareness billboard.

Designs were judged by a selection committee consisting of law enforcement officials from throughout the state, as well as TIA officials.

The committee chose a design created by Howell, which is titled “Choose LIVING, not LOOKING.” It was selected because it communicates the danger of distracted driving in a short, creative message.

“Keeping our eyes on the road and hands on the wheel while driving can save lives and prevent injuries,” said Jim Santilli, CEO of TIA. “We truly appreciate Leah Howell helping us to increase distracted driving awareness throughout Michigan.”

Howell’s design will be seen throughout the state of Michigan during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Nearly 7 million impressions will be made.

“Limiting distractions behind the wheel is a simple way to make Michigan’s roads safer for all of us,” stated Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We appreciate the TIA and our student honoree, Leah Howell, raising awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.”

Howell said she was excited to receive a school project that will have a positive impact throughout Michigan.

“When I first heard creating a billboard was an assignment for our class, I was excited to make something meaningful,” Howell said. “As a young driver, I understand texting and driving is very dangerous. One second you’re staring down at a text, the next you’re off the road or in the other lane.”

Howell also wants drivers to know that distracted driving puts everyone at risk.

“If you get in a vehicle, you should make driving your priority, not looking down at your phone,” she said. “The main reason I chose the saying ‘Choose LIVING, not LOOKING’ is because anyone who makes the choice to drive distracted has the potential of injuring themselves or others around them. I hope my billboard inspires others to drive safely.”

According to the Michigan State Police, preliminary numbers for 2020 indicate 51 people were killed and 5,559 were injured in 14,326 motor vehicle crashes involving distracted driving in the state of Michigan. During 2019, 70 people were killed and 6,842 were injured in 18,096 crashes involving distracted driving.

In addition to distracted driving education, TIA is working with law enforcement agencies to schedule enforcement initiatives to reduce distracted driving on Michigan’s roadways. A distracted driving awareness information card is being developed for law enforcement officers to distribute during traffic stops. The goal is to reduce distracted driving deaths and injuries by encouraging drivers to make good choices.

“Congratulations to Leah Howell for creating a distracted driving awareness message to save lives and prevent injuries on our roads,” said Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.