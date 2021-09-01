Western Michigan ENT, currently located at 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 305 in the Medical Office Building at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, will move to a new location effective Sept. 15, 2021.
The new address will be 250 N. Nelson Road, Suite 1, in Ludington, which is the former Gentry Medical Building. The phone number of the clinic will remain the same at 231.843.6557.
Dr. J. Ben Hengy, Dr. Andrew Mendians, Dr. Brenda Beckrow-McCann and office managers Rachel Vasquez and Anne Kuenzer, as well as the entire medical care team and office support team will be moving to the new location.
The move will take place between Wednesday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 19, with the clinic opening in the new location on Monday, Sept. 20.
“We have been in our current Ludington location for 22 years,” stated Hengy in the press release. “While that location has served us well, we have experienced significant growth and needed to find office space that could better accommodate us. The former Gentry Medical Building will give us the room we need to expand our office footprint, while also being a familiar medical office in Ludington and one that is very easy to access, with plenty of parking that is close to the building.
“We’ve enjoyed our relationship with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and want to thank them for being excellent partners with us over the years. We’re excited about this next step and appreciate everyone’s patience while we make this transition.”
The last day of operations at its Atkinson Drive location will be Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The office phone line will be available to address any patient concerns, and the Manistee office, located at 1806 E. Parkdale Avenue, Suite 3, will be open throughout the days of the Ludington office move. The Ludington office will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 17.
Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911. For non-emergencies, patients may call the office at 231-843-6557 with any questions or concerns.