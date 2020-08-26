CROTON TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old White Cloud man died following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night in Newaygo County’s Croton Township, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.
Leroy Lee Fuller of White Cloud was involved in two accidents, back-to-back, according to the release. Troopers from the Hart Post were sent to the first accident on Pear Avenue near Croton Drive at 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
A passer-by and another subject told officials they assisted Fuller with picking up his bike. Members of the Croton Township Fire Department arrived, and they state Fuller asked them to check his blood sugar level. He was told he would need to wait for an ambulance, but he reportedly left the scene on his motorcycle northbound on Pear Avenue at a high rate of speed.
When he reached a curve at the intersection of Pear Avenue and 52nd Street, he was unable to negotiate the curve. According to the release, it caused “the motorcycle to slide on its side into a field, ejecting Fuller.”
Troopers and the Croton Township Fire Department arrived at the scene of the second crash within a matter of seconds, according to the release. First responders performed CPR but was unable to revive Fuller. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to the release.
Troopers were assisted by not only the Croton Township Fire Department, but also Life EMS and the Grant Police Department. The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police Hart Post.