LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday the City of Hart was awarded $2.9 million to upgrade local water infrastructure to expand capacity around the region’s food processing industry as part of a U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, the project is expected to support a total of 500 jobs in the area.
“Right now, Michigan’s economy is growing, with 133,000 jobs added in the last 12 months and the unemployment rate dropping at a record rate,” stated Whitmer in the release. “(Tuesday’s) investment in Hart’s water infrastructure will create and retain 500 jobs, spur local small business growth and build on the recent, bipartisan budget I just signed.
“Investing in our infrastructure is critical to building communities that are conducive to business growth, and (Tuesday’s) grant will make long overdue upgrades that will empower the region’s food processing industry. I will work with anyone to invest in our water infrastructure and grow Michigan’s economy.”
The Daily News attempted to reach Hart City Manager Rob Splane, but was unable to do so.
“This project will help our processors expand their operations and promote new partnerships with farmers to help make our supply chain more resilient,” stated U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, in the release. “It’s a win-win for the community and Michigan agriculture.”
“This federal support will allow the City of Hart to make critical updates that will expand their wastewater treatment capacity and support the region’s food processing industry, vital to their local economy,” stated U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, in the release. “I was proud to help secure this funding through the American Rescue Plan, which will support Hart’s economic growth and job creation.”
“President (Joe) Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” stated U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, in the release. “This EDA investment will strengthen the food processing industry in Hart,… that will help build a stronger, more robust regional economy and boost U.S. competitiveness on the global stage.”
“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support locally-driven strategies to boost business recovery efforts in West Michigan,” stated U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in the release. “Critical infrastructure upgrades in Hart, … will give the region a competitive advantage to create new jobs, expand the food processing sector and attract private investment, making the local economy more resilient and equipped to overcome future economic disruptions.”
As a part of the EDA grant program, this current infrastructure upgrade will expand the capacity of wastewater treatment allowing local fruit and vegetable developers to continue growing Michigan’s economy by supporting good-paying jobs and attracting new businesses to the area. Local funds of $2.9 million will mirror this EDA grant with the expectation to create a total of 75 jobs, retain 425 jobs and generate $2 million in private investment according to grantee estimates, according to the release.
More information about EDA can be found on the EDA webpage and a full description of the American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Program can be found on their grants webpage.