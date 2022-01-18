SCOTTVILLE — The Mason County Road Commission announced Tuesday that it will be changing the intersection of Wilson and Tuttle roads in Custer Township to a four-way stop.
Mason County Road Commission Highway Engineer Eric Nelson stated in a release that he investigated the intersection, and he determined there "insufficient sight distance on Wilson Road east of the intersection of Tuttle Road."
Nelson stated the change will take effect on Thursday, Jan. 20.
He stated he consulted guidance in two manuals used by the road commission, “Michigan Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices” and “Standards Governing Use of Stop Signs by Municipalities,” and he stated those guidances led him to installing four-way stop at this intersection.
A study conducted he conducted came to the conclusion that based on “locations where a road user, after stopping, cannot see conflicting traffic and is not able to reasonably safely negotiate the intersection unless conflicting cross traffic is also required to stop.”