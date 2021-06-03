Mason-Lake Conservation District is hosting Fish Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19, at the Conservation District office in Scottville.
Fish Day is an annual event that gives folks the opportunity to re-stock a home pond with young fish for habitat and population improvement or fishing purposes. Fish species available this year include rainbow trout, hybrid sunfish, largemouth bass, channel catfish, yellow perch and fathead minnows.
All fish are provided by Harrietta Hills Trout Farm and must be ordered by June 11 to be ready for pick-up at Fish Day on June 19. Fish arrive in the hatchery fish truck and are placed in oxygen bags with oxygen to be transported to their new homes. Participants are encouraged to bring a 5-gallon bucket for every 25 fish they are taking home. The conservation district stresses that fish are intended for private pond use and cannot be connected to or released into Michigan public waters without a permit from the Department of Natural Resources.
Conservation district staff will be available at Fish Day to discuss habitat restoration opportunities, erosion control and native shoreline plantings. For more information, call 231-757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.Mason-LakeConservation.org. The conservation district office is located at 655 N. Scottville Road in Scottville.
The event will be held outside in the parking lot, but Mason-Lake Conservation District will ask participants to adhere to all social distancing guidelines as set by the Center for Disease Control.