A Kincheloe woman was arraigned Friday in 79th District Court on several felony charges including murder and arson.

Hope Lynn Snyder, 41, 81 Kinchelow Drive, Kincheloe, was arraigned on felony counts of homicide open murder, homicide murder in the first degree, first-degree arson, two counts of killing/torturing animals in the second degree and one count of being a habitual offender, supplemental warrant, third conviction by Magistrate Glenn Jackson III.

There was not a bond set.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Prosecutor’s Office and Michigan State Police Hart Post will have a joint press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the charges.

The charges are related to a fatal fire that took place at 3746 N. Morse Road in Sheridan Township on Nov. 22. Jeffrey Allen Grant, 57, died in the fire at the residence. All three entities investigated the incident since that time, according to the release.

Snyder was charged in November with unlawfully driving away from the scene of the fire in a black 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche that belonged to Grant. At the time of Snyder's arraignment, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told the Daily News she solely was being charged for the allegations with the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered in Saginaw, and she was arrested in Detroit.

She pleaded guilty to attempted unlawful driving away on Feb. 1 in 51st Circuit Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday in circuit court.

Since her arraignment for that crime, Snyder has been lodged in the Mason County Jail.

The probable cause conference in the murder case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and the preliminary exam is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.